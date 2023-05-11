Campaign Tidings

No sooner do I suggest everyone keep an eye on Andrew Cuomo as a possible surprise challenger to President Biden than I see Fox News report today:

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has re-emerged in the spotlight and slammed some of the Democratic Party’s far-left policies – sparking speculation that he’s aiming for a political comeback. Nearly two years after the Democrat resigned from office amid mounting pressure over scandals surrounding nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic and allegations of sexual harassment, he’s repositioned himself as a commentator who often calls out his own party.

I remain convinced that at some point there is going to be mounting support in the Democratic Party for a serious challenger to run against Biden. Incumbents who face challengers in their party almost always lose in November, but the game here will be to force Biden to drop out, like LBJ in 1968.

If you are old enough, cast your mind back to this point in 1979, when inflation was on everyone’s mind and Jimmy Carter’s approval ratings were in the 30s—like Biden today. In the spring of 1979 there was a steady parade of Democrats from all parts of the party meeting with Ted Kennedy, begging him to run and bail out Democrats from having to run with Carter in 1980. Only the Iranian hostage crisis, and Ted Kennedy’s surprisingly inept campaign, buoyed Carter enough to get renominated, but even with all that Kennedy kept it close.

This is why I suspect Gavin Newsom, who no doubt has a campaign-in-waiting ready to go on 24 hours notice, might just decide he should enter the race.