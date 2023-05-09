Keep Your Eye on Cuomo

I persist in the view that the Democratic Party has considerable drama ahead in the current presidential election cycle. While everyone thinks Gavin Newsom is the primary possible contender if Biden drops out—or even if Biden doesn’t—I think the person who bears watching is disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. He’s been scheming at a comeback, and because he thinks he was unfairly railroaded from office he bears no loyalty to the Democratic establishment that abandoned him.

Here he is going on about how the country really doesn’t want a Biden-Trump rematch, and would be better served by someone new. Who might that be I wonder.

The majority of the country does not want to see a Trump – Biden rematch for 2024. This and more on the latest episode of “As Matter Of Fact.” Available now on @QuakeMedia and @ApplePodcasts pic.twitter.com/foSTfo6kVa — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) April 27, 2023

And the Wall Street Journal reports that he is engaged in an aggressive legal push to “clear his name”:

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has subpoenaed several of the women who said he sexually harassed them, the latest step in his legal campaign to clear his name. . . Mr. Cuomo has denied touching anybody inappropriately and apologized if his actions made anybody feel uncomfortable. He said his investigators—including Ms. James and his fellow Democrats in the state Assembly who pushed for impeachment—were politically motivated. More recently, Mr. Cuomo said he was a victim of “cancel culture.” Last year, he made several public appearances at churches in a bid to revive his public standing, and he currently hosts a weekly podcast.

This sounds like someone who is still deeply pining for the brass ring.

Chaser: Cuomo is doing a podcast? He ain’t exactly Joe Rogan. I recall when his dad tried talk radio in the mid-1990s after being defeated for re-election in 1994. A lot of people thought he could be a rival on the left to Rush Limbaugh. I listened a couple times. He was terrible at it. It was boring and plodding. His show didn’t last long. I doubt Andrew’s podcast will be long for this world either.