Displaced by illegals

The New York Post reports that homeless vets have been displaced from their lodging to make room for illegal aliens (a/k/a “migrants”) shipped north of the city by Mayor Eric Adams:

Nearly two dozen struggling homeless veterans have been booted from upstate hotels to make room for migrants, says a nonprofit group that works with the vets. The ex-military — including a 24-year-old man in desperate need of help after serving in Afghanistan — were told by the hotels at the beginning of the week that their temporary housing was getting pulled out from under them at the establishments and that they’d have to move on to another spot, according to the group and a sickened local pol. “Our veterans have been placed in another hotel due to what’s going on with the immigrants,’’ said Sharon Toney-Finch, the CEO of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation. Toney-Finch, a disabled military veteran, created YIT to raise awareness of premature births, as well as helping the homeless and low-income military service veterans in need of living assistance….

Why are the hotels evicting the vets? “Show me the money” seems the likely explanation:

Toney-Finch said she believes it all comes down to money. “They want to get paid’’ more, she said of the hotels, referring to what her group shells out to get the vets housing compared to what the city is paying for each migrant. “That’s so unfair, because at the end of the day, we are a small nonprofit, and we do pay $88 a day for a veteran to be there,” she said. While it’s unclear what the city is paying upstate, various reported deals between the Big Apple and Manhattan hotels have called for payments such as $190 a night — part of an estimated $4.3 billion migrant price tag for taxpayers through spring 2024.

The vets have relocated to other hotels with help from the foundation. The story has a few twists and turns and the usual nonresponse: “The Crossroads, Super 8 and the hotel where the vets are now staying had no comment when contacted by The Post on Friday….”

Hey, the old man said it would be “chaotic for a while.” Speaking of the money, Miranda Devine is on it (below).