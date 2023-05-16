Down With Uber! And Doctors, Too!

Minnesota’s legislature is nearing the end of an orgy of radical legislation. It seems that every day, a new outrage emerges. Last night, my wife received this from Uber:

So Uber is threatening to pull out of Minnesota. I asked one of the policy fellows in my organization what this is all about. He responded:

This was news to me today. I watched a portion of the testimony from the first hearing in the House and took a quick look at the text of the bill. This does appear to be an over the top effort to regulate Uber and Lyft. It basically requires them to provide a certain level of insurance to cover any injuries a drive might sustain, requires a very prescriptive set of minimum compensation that must be paid in various circumstances (e.g., $6.00 for a canceled trip if the driver has left), establishes a detailed procedure for deactivating a driver that looks like it might make it nearly impossible to deactivate a driver, and provides a civil action against Uber and Lyft for not complying with the statute which appears to heavily favor the plaintiff driver (e.g., it entitles the driver to emotional distress damages).

It will be hard for Uber to deactivate drivers, but one thing we know for sure: they won’t be able to get rid of a driver because he is a pedophile, because our legislature has made pedophiles a protected class under Minnesota’s civil rights law. All the grooming of children that we see going on is no coincidence. There really is a pro-pedophilia movement afoot, and the Democratic Party is sponsoring it.

This (the Uber/Lyft law) isn’t anywhere near the worst thing Minnesota’s legislature has done this session. Among much other awful legislation, it also has passed irrational health care bills that are so onerous that the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota’s largest employer, says it will cancel several billion dollars of planned expansion in the state, and divert that investment elsewhere.

It is impossible to overstate the destructiveness of liberalism.