Posted on May 17, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Biden Administration, Law, Media

Fact-check: Jankowicz v. Fox News

Nina Jankowicz has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The lawsuit has gotten some coverage, but I wouldn’t be aware of it if it weren’t for Matt Taibbi. Taibbi performed a fact-check on her complaint in a subscribers-only column at his Racket News site last week. Taibbi has now posted an audio version of his column narrated by Jared Moore (video below). The audio is also accessible on the usual podcast platforms.

