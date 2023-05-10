Inside the Biden family business

Rep. James Comer called a press conference this morning to release the House Oversight Committee’s second bank records memorandum on the Biden family business. The committee press release is posted online here. The 36-page bank records memo released today is posted here. I have posted video of the press conference below.

There is a lot of information to digest here and I haven’t done so. The 50-minute press conference provides a useful summary of what it’s all about and what is to come. Mark Tapscott asks a question seeking to place this matter in historical context at about 40:00. I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything quite like it before.