Our Illiterate College Students

How bad is America’s education system? Worse than you can possibly imagine.

At George Washington University (annual cost $78,335, although probably no non-Chinese citizen actually pays that, as college tuition numbers are fraudulent), students protested against the school’s teams being called the “Colonials.”

George Washington University changed its “Colonials” moniker to “Revolutionaries” after facing scrutiny from students who deemed the school’s mascot as offensive.

Revolutionaries! I suppose we should be glad they didn’t choose “Communists” or “Leninists.” But why in the world was the change demanded?

George Washington was pressured to come up with a plan to dispel the Colonials’ name in 2018. More than 530 students objected to the “extremely offensive” Colonials moniker and claimed it “has too deep a connection [to] colonization and glorifies the act of systemic oppression.”

How dumb are these kids? Do they seriously not understand that George Washington and his fellow colonials were the colonized, not the colonizers? That is what it meant to be a colonial, like, say, the residents of India. How “Colonials” “glorifies the act of systemic oppression” is inexplicable. On the contrary, American colonials led by Washington rebelled against what they saw as systemic oppression.

It is depressing to contemplate the intellectual level of most of today’s young people. On the other hand, there is a bright spot: fewer of them than before are going to college. The decline in college enrollment continues, post-covid shutdowns. Let’s hope that trend continues, as it can only improve the intellectual capacities of our youth.