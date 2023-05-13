Somehow, the Truth Gets Out

The Democratic Party press has done its best to suppress the Joe Biden corruption story, beginning with the “Dirty 51” letter that successfully blocked the story during the 2020 presidential campaign, and continuing up to the present day. Moreover, when the issue has been discussed, it has far too often been framed as relating to Hunter Biden, as though Hunter, an unemployable and degenerate crackhead, had anything to sell to a foreign power. As I have written many times, no one has ever bribed Hunter Biden.

And yet, somehow, despite the best efforts of the press, the truth has leaked out. We have seen this many times: it is not as easy to suppress information as the Democrats think. It must frustrate them to no end that, no matter how complete their control over the press may seem, news somehow leaks out through a network of samizdat sources, of which this site is one humble example.

Rasmussen asked: “How serious of a scandal are the accusations of foreign influence peddling by Joe Biden and his family?”

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 69% of Likely U.S. voters believe accusations of foreign influence peddling by Biden and his family are a serious scandal, including 52% who say it’s a Very Serious scandal. Twenty-six percent (26%) don’t think the accusations are a serious scandal, including 15% who say it’s Not At All Serious.

That 15% represent the hardest of the hard-core “see no evil” (or at least, don’t admit it to the pollster) Democrats.

Rasmussen also asked: “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The Hunter Biden scandal ‘is not just about the president’s son. This is about the entire Biden family, including the president of the United States’?”

Biden’s son Hunter Biden has been a focus of investigations, but Comer said in a Sunday interview the scandal “is not just about the president’s son. This is about the entire Biden family, including the president of the United States.” Sixty-six percent (66%) of voters agree with Comer’s statement, including 51% who Strongly Agree the scandal “is about the entire Biden family.” Twenty-eight percent (28%) disagree, including 18% who Strongly Disagree with Comer’s statement.

And finally, Rasmussen asked, “Congressional investigators say they have obtained documents ‘that would implicate Joe Biden in a pay-for-play scheme, in trying to set up a deal to receive funds to he [sic] and his family, in exchange for foreign policy decisions’ when Biden was vice president. How likely is it that Joe Biden personally profited from such a deal?”

Sixty-three percent (63%) of voters believe it is likely that Joe Biden personally profited from such a deal, including 44% who think it’s Very Likely. Twenty-nine percent (29%) don’t think it’s likely the president profited from a “pay-for-play scheme,” including 15% who say it’s Not At All Likely.

So a clear majority of voters (this was a “Likely Voter” poll) think that Joe Biden has taken bribes from foreign governments and interests. It seems almost inconceivable that a politician so widely considered to be corrupt, not to mention his many other failings, could be re-elected. Unless, of course, the Republicans nominate a candidate for whom more than 50 percent of the electorate will not consider voting under any circumstances.