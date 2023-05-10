Posted on May 10, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Beer Bubbles Burst Too

Trannheuser-Busch (as some people are calling the company now) may have committed the single largest brand-killing move in the history of marketing with their Dylan Mulvaney stunt. Not only are real beer drinkers mad and avoiding the brand, but the identity politics faction is mad and avoiding the brand, too, because they are mad at Trannheuser-Busch for trying to rectify their blunder.

