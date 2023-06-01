Biden Bumbles, then Stumbles

Joe Biden gave the commencement address at the Air Force Academy today, and had a number of puzzling moments with his teleprompter, like this one:
What on earth is Biden talking about? pic.twitter.com/RCIdvOaEPE
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2023
And then the inevitable happened:
BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo
— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023
This is starting to remind of a particularly symbolic moment of the Carter presidency in the summer of 1979:
This is when it was clear the imploding Carter presidency was effectively over.
Chaser:
