Biden Bumbles, then Stumbles

Joe Biden gave the commencement address at the Air Force Academy today, and had a number of puzzling moments with his teleprompter, like this one:

What on earth is Biden talking about? pic.twitter.com/RCIdvOaEPE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2023

And then the inevitable happened:

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

This is starting to remind of a particularly symbolic moment of the Carter presidency in the summer of 1979:

This is when it was clear the imploding Carter presidency was effectively over.

Chaser: