Biden Bumbles, then Stumbles

Joe Biden gave the commencement address at the Air Force Academy today, and had a number of puzzling moments with his teleprompter, like this one:

And then the inevitable happened:

This is starting to remind of a particularly symbolic moment of the Carter presidency in the summer of 1979:

This is when it was clear the imploding Carter presidency was effectively over.

Chaser:

