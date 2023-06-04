Biden Continues the Fauci Legacy

The Biden Administration clearly has learned nothing from the multiple debacles of COVID policy, or they have complete contempt for the American people, or they are just complete idiots. (Actually these possibilities are not mutually exclusive.)
Here’s the Biden Administration’s choice for the new director of the Centers for Disease Control:
New CDC Director Mandy Cohen recalls how she and her colleagues came up with COVID mandates during her time as NC Health Director.
“She was like, are you gonna let them have professional football? And I was like, no. And she’s like, OK neither are we.”pic.twitter.com/0pZl3dL01D
— Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) June 2, 2023
