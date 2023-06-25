Disney’s Downhill Slide

At Breitbart, David Ng notes that the Walt Disney Company has “lost a stunning $890 million on its last eight studio releases, including The Little Mermaid and Elemental, according to a box office analyst.” No doubt that is why Disney’s stock has lost over half of its value since its March 2021 peak.

Wokeness has not been working well for Disney. Has the company learned its lesson? Of course not:

Disney’s Star Wars has cast its first transgender actor in a major role, hiring British male-to-female YouTube personality Abigail Thorn for the role in the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte, according to multiple reports. Abigail Thorn is reportedly set to play a character named Ensign Eurus in the series, which is expected to begin streaming sometime next year. The Acolyte reportedly takes place during the High Republic period, which is set before the events of the Star Wars movies. The series has already cast “non-binary” actress Amanda Steinberg in its lead role.

I will hazard a wild guess that Disney has another bomb on its hands.

It is often assumed that the people who run large corporations are only interested in making money. Unfortunately, this is not true. In many cases, their top priority is advancing a political agenda. Making money for their owners, the shareholders, is at best a distant second.