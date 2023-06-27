Doublethink of the day

Tirien Steinbach is an attorney who has served as associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at Stanford Law School. You may recall the role she played in the shoutdown of Fifth Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan at the law school. She took the lectern at the event to lecture Judge Duncan in support of the shoutdown. Steve Hayward and I covered the story in a series of posts that are accessible here. At least word this past March, Dean Jenny Martinez announced that Steinbach was “on leave.”

Steinbach now writes in a column posted at The Hill in defense of the continued use of racial preferences in higher education. Her column is headlined “Diversity, equity and inclusion: The new American battlefield.” Her introductory paragraph heads off in the direction of War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. Here it is (links omitted):

This month, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) will decide whether or not colleges and universities can continue to consider race as part of their student admissions decisions. Some have predicted that members of the high court will overturn well-established precedent and eliminate the important tool of affirmative action, which provides an equal playing field for all people seeking to access higher education.

It occurs to me that Steve Hayward could easily draw on his knowledge of the university scene to supply us with our Daily Doublethink if he were so inclined. It might even help prepare us for continued rule by Democrats.

STEVE adds: I note that the author ID at the end of the article reads “Tirien Steinbach is an attorney who has served as associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at Stanford Law School. . .” (Boldface added.) Does this past-perfect tense indicate that she has been let go from Stanford? Inquiring minds want to know.

Meanwhile, everyone expected that we’d get the Harvard/UNC decision handed down today, but it didn’t happen. Looks like Thursday (along with the student loan forgiveness case, and the wedding planner case). But universities everywhere are already indicating their intent to defy whatever the Court says about affirmative action admissions. Here’s a recent note from Notre Dame—note that they’ve pre-written a response based on the supposition that somewhere in the Court’s opinion there will be a pro-forma nod to “diversity”:

And Stanford’s embattled president has signaled the same thing:

Doublethink indeed.