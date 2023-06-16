Posted on June 16, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Joe Biden

God save us all, cont’d

President Biden went up to the University of Hartford this afternoon for a gun safety summit. The White House hasn’t posted the transcript of his remarks yet, but local news is on the story with video posted here.

Biden arrived late and opened his remarks with the assertion that, “as a kid I came out of a different movement — the civil rights movement.” That seems to be something of a recurring dream of his. We’ve heard it before. He concluded his remarks with a baffling new hallucination: “God save the queen, man” (video below).

The pool reporters have no idea what he was talking about. They are tired of being asked. Quit badgering them. Badger KJP!

The intrepid Byron York puts it in historical context below.

