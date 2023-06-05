Mayor Adams Has a Good Idea

Our best hope for closing the southern border–too late, perhaps, after five million illegals have streamed in on Joe Biden’s watch–is that blue state and city officials will be horrified by their own minuscule dose of illegal immigration and will demand that the nation’s laws be enforced. In California, Governor Newsom and the Mayor of Sacramento are squealing for relief after a mere 16 illegals were dropped off in that sanctuary city. Some sanctuary!

But in New York, where a far more substantial 72,000 illegals have shown up, is taking a more enlightened view. Mayor Eric Adams wants New Yorkers to put the immigrants up in their homes:

Adams said moving migrants into private homes is the next step in the administration’s blueprint to house the crush of homeless individuals, after unveiling a new plan to house single migrant men in 50 churches, mosques and other houses of worship across the five boroughs.

Who could object to that? Everyone is welcome here, right? Conservatives have been saying for years that liberals who declare their cities to be sanctuaries should put their houses where their mouths are.

To be fair, though, Adams contemplates that the government will pay homeowners to house illegals:

Mayor Eric Adams wants regular New Yorkers to literally welcome migrants flooding the Big Apple by revealing his latest idea to potentially put thousands of asylum seekers into private dwellings while paying local homeowners and landlords.

***

The mayor said the city will work to “find a way” to get around city government rules that typically bar the city from housing homeless people in private homes.

***

He also mentioned that City Hall is making a push for the state legislature to strike a deal that would bring illegal basement apartments up to code. “First of all, it’s cheaper and it’s an investment for us to go to a family and assist them instead of placing people in large congregate settings or all these emergency hotels.”

The details of Adams’ proposal are not clear. How much would New Yorkers be paid to take in illegal immigrants? We don’t know, but the city has a lot of money to play with: the current cost of housing migrants in hotels and feeding them runs to around $380 a night. If you do the math, that suggests that a New York household that takes in a group of illegal immigrants for a year would be paid something less than $138,700. So it’s a win-win situation!

In all seriousness, though, causing blue cities to share even a tiny percentage of the burden of illegal immigration is the most likely path to finally ending the Biden administration’s open borders policy.