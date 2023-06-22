Power Line U on ‘A Plague of Models’

We had an enthusiastic group tuned in live yesterday afternoon for the first session of our next “Power Line University” course offering, centered on Ken’s Green’s new book, A Plague of Models: How Computer Modeling Corrupted Environmental, Health and Safety Regulations.

Here’s the YouTube video of the seminar for those of you who weren’t able to join in live, or if you want to take it in again. We won’t be making a podcast out of this episode, because a lot of this presentation involves looking at some charts to illustrate aspects of models, and as such this format doesn’t translate well to the audio-only format of podcasts.

This session was an introduction to the subject and an overview of several specific issues, including climate modeling, COVID models, and several other prominent examples. We’ll be doing some additional seminars that will go more deeply into specific issues, starting probably with everyone’s favorite—climate models. We have to work out the schedule but stay tuned for announcements. In the meantime, enjoy: