Question for the Identitarians

As you know, if you raise any questions or doubts about aggressive gender-reassignment medicine for young people, you will be called a hater, a bigot, and maybe even a murderer since it is alleged that young people denied treatment will commit suicide in larger numbers.

And yet, as the Wall Street Journal notes today, the United States is the liberal outlier in permissiveness toward such treatment. Many European nations, especially the Scandinavian countries, have recently moved to restrict or ban the practice:

U.S. Becomes Transgender-Care Outlier as More in Europe Urge Caution he U.S. is becoming an outlier among many Western nations in the way its national medical institutions treat children suffering from distress over gender identity.