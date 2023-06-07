Questions for Keith Ellison

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s new memoir– Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence — received glowing press in the days following its publication on May 23. The Star Tribune, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and NPR all lent a hand in the public relations for the book.

Asking around among publishing sources, I am advised that Ellison’s book sold 410 copies in the first week after its publication on May 23. I am further advised that this “isn’t terrible actually for this sort of thing.”

Well, that’s too bad. It’s not a good book. Its theme is false and destructive.

Ellison’s deputy chief of staff and spokesman is John Stiles. Stiles handles media inquiries for Ellison. I sent two questions by email to Stiles yesterday. I asked how big an advance Ellison got on the book and whether he has committed to contribute the royalties to any charitable organizations. Stiles had no comment.

I also asked Stiles about the book’s quotation of United States District Judge Patrick Schiltz from a sealed transcript in the Blue Grand Jury investigation. Judge Schiltz was investigating the illegal leaks of grand jury information in the Chauvin case to the New York Times and the Star Tribune. He thought the leaks must have come from the state or federal prosecutors or members of their team with access to the leaked information.

Insofar as is relevant here, everything in the Blue Grand Jury investigation was sealed. Ellison nevertheless quotes Judge Schiltz at page 96 speaking at a hearing in the investigation. I separately wrote Stiles to ask how it is that Ellison thought he was free to quote from what must be a sealed court transcript. My email to Stiles is below. Stiles had no comment.