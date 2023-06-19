The Daily Chart: Dems Move to the Left

Pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies has gone back through 30 years worth of NBC News polling to unearth some interesting trends in the movement of the two parties over time. I may well draw from this copious report for the entire week, but let’s start with these two. The first shows that Democrats have moved to left, contrary to the media/DNC refrain that it is Republicans who are radical:

The second displays the increasing secularization of Democrats: