The Daily Chart: New York v. Florida on COVID

John notes immediately below Trump’s bizarre attack on DeSantis over COVID, which makes one wonder if Trump actually has learned anything from listening to the terrible policy advice of Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. This may prove Trump’s Achilles’ Heel in the Republican debates—if he shows up for them.
Here’s what the chart for COVID death rates for New York and Florida looks like:
The Committee to Unleash Prosperity comments:
Nationally, the age-adjusted COVID death rate is 283, making New York’s 312 higher than average and the 17th highest state, while Florida at 245 is well below average and ranks 36th.
But more importantly, Cuomo destroyed the New York economy and a generation of school children with strict lockdowns while Florida remained open for business and the sunshine state has been about the economically hottest place on the planet. We like what DeSantis has always said about Covid: “In Florida, we chose freedom over Fauci.”
