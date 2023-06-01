We Live In a World Gone Trans-Mad

In academia, if you say there are only two genders–sexes–you will get fired. In big business, if you say there are only two genders–sexes–your career may be derailed. If you say such a thing on Twitter or Facebook, God help you.

But it turns out that, despite the intense “trans” propaganda of recent years, that is what just about everyone understands. From today’s Rasmussen Reports:

By a 3-to-1 margin, Americans believe there are only two genders, and a majority support laws against transgender treatment for minors. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 71% of American Adults agree with the statement that “there are two genders, male and female,” including 57% who Strongly Agree. Twenty-three percent (23%) disagree, including 10% who Strongly Disagree. … Several states have recently enacted legislation prohibiting transgender treatment for minors. Sixty-two percent (62%) of Americans approve of legislation making it illegal to perform sex-change surgery on minors, including 46% who Strongly Approve of such laws. Thirty percent (30%) disapprove of states passing laws to ban such surgeries on minors, including 18% who Strongly Disapprove.

My organization’s polling, conducted by Meeting Street Insights, found that in Minnesota, not usually considered a right-wing bastion, only 22% approve of sex-change operations on minors, while 67% disapprove.

There are, in fact, two sexes, male and female, defined by obvious physical characteristics and ultimately by chromosomes. “Gender” is just a slightly more genteel word for sex. Leftists have tried to create a new definition of “gender,” unmooring it from sex and making it an arbitrary mental state. As usual, liberals think that by manipulating language, they can change reality. They are wrong, and the vast majority understand that they are wrong.

Which raises the questions: How can a small minority successfully bully the large majority? Why does corporate America sign on with a dissident and often unstable fringe? Why is it that normal people, not those with extreme views, are afraid to express their opinions for fear of damaging their careers? The answers to those questions hold the key to understanding politics in our current bizarre moment.