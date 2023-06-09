For forty-one years Esquire featured a photo of Richard Nixon in its annual year-end Dubious Achievements feature accompanied by the headline WHY IS THIS MAN LAUGHING? The answer, Esquire disclosed in 2007, is that Nixon had just been told he won the Republican nomination in 1960.

I have the Esquire question about President Biden’s characteristic laughter over his own senescent ramblings. He is laughing at us. In this case yesterday (tweet below), he was laughing at us because he is confident nothing will come of any investigation into the Biden family business. As Mark Twain put it, he has “the serene confidence which a Christian feels in four aces.”