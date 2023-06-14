You Wonder Why People Call Him ‘Creepy Joe’

The White House actually thinks this message from Creepy Joe, with its “It Takes a Village” presumption that your children belong to the state more than to their parents, will persuade anyone:

To the LGBTQI+ Community – the Biden-Harris Administration has your back. pic.twitter.com/ZlUNwWOcch — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2023

And I doubt anyone in the mainstream media has reported on this devastating testimony before a House committee today: