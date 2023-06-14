Posted on June 14, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Gender Follies, Identity Politics

You Wonder Why People Call Him ‘Creepy Joe’

The White House actually thinks this message from Creepy Joe, with its “It Takes a Village” presumption that your children belong to the state more than to their parents, will persuade anyone:

And I doubt anyone in the mainstream media has reported on this devastating testimony before a House committee today:

 

