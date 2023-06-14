You Wonder Why People Call Him ‘Creepy Joe’

The White House actually thinks this message from Creepy Joe, with its “It Takes a Village” presumption that your children belong to the state more than to their parents, will persuade anyone:
To the LGBTQI+ Community – the Biden-Harris Administration has your back. pic.twitter.com/ZlUNwWOcch
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2023
And I doubt anyone in the mainstream media has reported on this devastating testimony before a House committee today:
Listen to Dr. Miriam Grossman's (@Miriam_Grossman) powerful testimony at today's Congressional hearing. She expertly counters the assertions made by Dr. Meredithe McNamara, whom you might recall from the Florida Boards of Medicine Workshop in 2022. pic.twitter.com/QR3M2WDkOo
— Jeremy Shaw, MD (@JeremyShawMD) June 14, 2023
