As everyone knows, we’re headed rapidly to an all-electric car future! But apparently no one has told car buyers this news yet:

Unsold electric cars are piling up on dealer lots The auto industry is beginning to crank out more electric vehicles (EVs) to challenge Tesla, but there’s one big problem: not enough buyers. The growing mismatch between EV supply and demand is a sign that even though consumers are showing more interest in EVs, they’re still wary about purchasing one because of price or charging concerns.

Well, perhaps they can start making more electric cars from recycled Bud Light cans:

Bud Light Plummets To 14th Place Among Beers As Bud Light, once a beloved contender among the country’s favorite beers, spirals down to the 14th spot, the repercussions resonate far beyond the brand itself. A recent YouGov survey reveals the decline in Bud Light’s ranking, casting it below competitors like Pabst Bue Ribbon, Miller Genuine Draft and Miller Lite. This seismic shift in popularity jeopardizes the livelihoods of the 65,000 people whose economic well-being is intricately tied to Anheuser-Busch InBev’s success. Molson Coors Beverage Co. is up 32% year-to-date as it continues to take market share from the struggling beer brand.

* The title of this post owes to the original Philip K. Dick novel that inspired “Blade Runner,” Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?