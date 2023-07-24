Feel Good Story of the Day: “Just Stop Oil” Gets Punk’d

Last Saturday’s TWiP included this sensible t-shirt suggestion:
There have been several videos of fed-up motorists dragging Just Stop Oil protestors who block roadways, but today someone decided to punk the Just Stop Oil nuts at one of their own meetings. Enjoy:
Personally, I think some counter-protestors ought to glue themselves to female members of Just Stop Oil protestors on scene, and sit back and watch feminism collide with the imperatives of planet-saving. On the other hand, I consider the founding of Just Stop Oil protests to be the Koch Brothers greatest dirty trick to discredit the climate cause.
Chaser—On the other hand, this is most pathetic thing on the interwebs today:
The dancing TikTok nurses are back except this time it’s for “climate change”
Do these people not realize they’re singlehandedly ruining the reputation of the medical industry?
Humiliating
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 24, 2023
