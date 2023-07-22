Queen Covid proximally

Matt Taibbi has posted his column “Covid’s Origins and the Death of Trust” in accessible form. It includes a link to the full cache of Slack messages and emails by the scientists who wrote the “The Proximal Origin of SARS CoV-2.” As Taibbi notes, this was the key article used to dismiss the possibility that Covid-19 was caused by a lab accident. The full cache of Slack messages and emails are accessible via downloadable PDFs included in the post “Covid Origins Scientist Denounces Reporting On His Messages As A ‘Conspiracy Theory,’” by Alex Gutentag, Leighton Woodhouse, and Michael Shellenberger.

It’s a lot to take in. Taibbi undertook the task along with Woodhouse et al. in the July 18 Racket News post “‘So Friggin’ Likely’: New Covid Documents Reveal Unparalleled Media Deception.” The post is behind Racket’s subscriber paywall, but Taibbi has now made the post accessible in the 20-minute video below narrated by Jared Moore. I found it well worth the time.