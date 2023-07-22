Posted on July 22, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Coronavirus, Media

Queen Covid proximally

Matt Taibbi has posted his column “Covid’s Origins and the Death of Trust” in accessible form. It includes a link to the full cache of Slack messages and emails by the scientists who wrote the “The Proximal Origin of SARS CoV-2.” As Taibbi notes, this was the key article used to dismiss the possibility that Covid-19 was caused by a lab accident. The full cache of Slack messages and emails are accessible via downloadable PDFs included in the post “Covid Origins Scientist Denounces Reporting On His Messages As A ‘Conspiracy Theory,’” by Alex Gutentag, Leighton Woodhouse, and Michael Shellenberger.

It’s a lot to take in. Taibbi undertook the task along with Woodhouse et al. in the July 18 Racket News post “‘So Friggin’ Likely’: New Covid Documents Reveal Unparalleled Media Deception.” The post is behind Racket’s subscriber paywall, but Taibbi has now made the post accessible in the 20-minute video below narrated by Jared Moore. I found it well worth the time.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses