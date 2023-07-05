The BBC Versus Israel

While all eyes are on the riots in France, not to mention the rolling riots in American cities such as—once again—the Twin Cities over the last few days, there hasn’t been as much attention here on the latest Palestinian provocations against Israel emanating from the West Bank.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appeared on BBC News, and had the following exchange:
Here’s the full video if you can stand it:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.