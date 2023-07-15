The Week in Pictures: Peak Farce Edition

This week the Biden Administration reached full farce stage, reaching the territory Woody Allen described as “a travesty of a mockery of a sham of a mockery of two mockeries of a sham.” Both Biden and Kamala were out in public at the same time trying to one-up each other in their ongoing banal inanity contest ; John Kerry said the “climate” was the biggest casualty of the Ukraine war; federal law enforcement, which was able to identify and round up hundreds of January 6 protestors from grainy video footage, gosh darn just can’t figure out who brought cocaine into the White House (polygraphs anyone?), while Ben & Jerry’s got called out for its farcical hypocrisy. And if the farce in Washington wasn’t enough, we were told by our betters this week that fitness training is precursor to fascism, and it was also the week of the strangest viral internet sensation ever: #TMFINR girl. (IYKYK.)

Headlines of the week:

And finally… a reminder of why Israel will never be conquered (and another reason the left hates Israel):