What went down before Judge Noreika

Betsy Woodruff Swan and Josh Gerstein have a good narrative account of the theatrical farce that went down before Judge Noreika at the hearing on the Hunter Biden plea agreement. With a few pointed questions from Judge Noreika the plea agreement went down like Joe Biden tripping over a bag of sand.

Ms. Swan photographed the bare-bones plea agreement and posted it online. A sealed attachment A is not included. The gun-charge diversion must be treated elsewhere. I trust someone will have a transcript of the hearing prepared and made available before too long.

I tried to explain what happened yesterday in “Speaking of phony baloney.” Judge Noreika wasn’t buying the baloney she was being served. Andrew McCarthy explains the farce — explains what I was trying to say — in his New York Post column “The fix was in for Hunter Biden — until a hero judge stepped up.”

We will recall what was revealed the day the deal died — or, rather, was tripped up: the charade of an independent investigation and prosecution of Hunter Biden by the Biden administration Department of Justice, the rank corruption of the Department of Justice, and the incessant lying related thereto. Like the Terminator, however, the Biden Department of Justice and the lawyers for Hunter Biden will be back.

RCP’s Philip Wegmann notes the shift in the White House line the Biden family business. Wegmann himself elicited Karine Jean-Pierre’s reiteration of the new line at yesterday’s White House press briefing (video below). KJP asserts that it was ever thus.

Like me, Wegmann traces the shift to Ian Sam’s June 23 statement. Wegmann also traces the Sams formulation back to the 2020 campaign, but Joe Biden’s abandonment of his frequently proclaimed ignorance of Hunter’s “business” is a recent development, as Wegmann also notes. I cautiously predict that there will be more shifts to come.

NOTE: The Washington Free Beacon has compiled the useful video montage below.