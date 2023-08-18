Alias Robert L. Peters, cont’d

Philip Wegmann’s RCP column on Joe Biden’s alias email accounts reminds me that Miranda Devine originally reported them for the New York Post in July 2021 — based on a peek into the email trove on Hunter Biden’s laptop, of course. In addition to Robert L. Peters, Biden also employed the aliases Robin Ware and JRB Ware. Couldn’t he make up his “mind”?

In her story Devine provided the email address of Robin Ware ([email protected]) and added this regarding Robert L. Peters: “The Robert Peters e-mail address used a @pci.gov domain, a service labeled as problematic by the DNS Institute’s Domain Name System security report last year.”

Students of the Hiss case may recall the frequent use of dead drops for communication among spies. It was certainly a tool in the toolbox of the Communist spy operating under the alias J. Peters. The alias email addresses aren’t the exact digital equivalent of dead drops, but they were apparently used to conceal the sharing of information relevant to the Biden family business from prying eyes (and I want to work J. Peters into this story again somehow).

Wegmann’s column also links to the statement posted by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer along with his letter to the national archivist here.