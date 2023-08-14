Joe Biden is on vacation at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as is so often the case. Apparently one or more reporters approached him when he was sunning himself on the beach and asked what he thought about the Maui wildfires that have claimed at least 96 lives. His non-response has gotten a lot of attention. This tweet is by Bloomberg’s White House correspondent:

After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii “No comment,” he said before heading home pic.twitter.com/Y0UmXirju9 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 13, 2023



Many have blasted Biden for the callousness of his answer. I don’t deny that Biden is callous, among many other faults. But I think this relatively minor incident is one more sign of his catastrophic mental collapse. If he were even moderately sentient, it would have been easy to express sympathy for those who have died. At only a slightly higher level of awareness, he could have parroted the “global warming” theme that so many liberals have shamefully trotted out. And I don’t doubt he would have done so, had he been prepared by aides and had a teleprompter close at hand.

But Biden’t mental deterioration is apparently so advanced that, left to his own devices, he couldn’t even take a swing at the softest of all possible softballs.