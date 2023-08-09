I geared my comments on Sound of Freedom to the story I saw on the screen. That’s what I reacted to. I thought the story was full of transparent fakery — the superhero story of former DHS agent Tim Ballard, not the phenomenon of human trafficking depicted in the movie.

My comments on Sound of Freedom elicited a torrent of personal abuse akin to the torrents that John unleashes when he expresses guilty thoughts about Donald Trump. What is going on here?

That’s a rhetorical question. I think I have a pretty good handle on it.

For some undisclosed reason, by the way, Ballard was recently separated from the nonprofit he founded to combat human trafficking. Perhaps some day they’ll let us know why.

Yesterday I received a message from a conservative friend who read my comments on the film. My friend cares at least as much about children as any reader of this site. He spent a career helping them as an emergency room pediatrician. He wrote me:

Scott, There’s a very good conservative podcast called Red Pilled America. They have two recent podcasts on this movie which discuss the lack of veracity in the story the movie is based on. The episodes are:

RPA’s Culture Club #155: Sound of Fabrication (Part One)

RPA’s Culture Club #156: Sound of Fabrication (Part Two) Both episodes were released on July 15th.

At the RPA archive, the episodes are numbered 158 and 159.

I had never heard of the Red Pilled America podcast. The site describes it: “Red Pilled America is a weekly storytelling show that tells the tales Hollywood and the Globalist don’t want you to hear. You can think of RPA as audio documentaries. This pioneering series is broadcast every Friday and is hosted by Patrick Courrielche & Adryana Cortez.”

My friend is a fan who has listened to many RPA podcast episodes. I take it that RPA Culture Club is a behind-the-scenes subset of RPA.

“When we first approached this movie, we were excited about promoting another conservative film,” they say. However, they “thought something was fishy about the movie” and its “based on a true story” label. They dug into “the origin story” that takes up most of the film. They found that Ballard has a creative streak. Although the episode is repetitive, I found it of interest. They go behind and beyond the film to assess Ballard’s own account.

Here is part 2. Their comments on Ballard, on the film, on the marketing campaign seem to have provoked their audience too. They respond in this episode and they speak for me.

Robert Gehrke of the Salt Lake City Tribune followed up on the RPA podcast in this column.

Red Pilled America previewed its findings on the site formerly known as Twitter. This tweet in the RPA Twitter thread caught my eye.