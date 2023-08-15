The Daily Chart: The Future That Doesn’t Work?

First, an update. On Friday we noted here the high and rising unemployment rate among younger Chinese workers. Well guess what? From the Wall Street Journal this morning:

Chinese officials said they would stop reporting the country’s youth unemployment rate after months of spiraling increases, depriving investors, economists and businesses of another key data point on the declining health of the world’s second-largest economy.

The surprise move extends China’s efforts to restrict access to a variety of data on its economy and corporate landscape to outside scrutiny.

China’s central bank has cut interest rates. Things are likely going much worse than we know.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that “The Clean Energy Future Is Arriving Faster Than You Think.”

Across the country, a profound shift is taking place that is nearly invisible to most Americans. The nation that burned coal, oil and gas for more than a century to become the richest economy on the planet, as well as historically the most polluting, is rapidly shifting away from fossil fuels.

I guess fossil fuels didn’t get the message:

Oh, and that “historically the most polluting” claim?