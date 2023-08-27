The Global Warming Industry Is Corrupt

No Tricks Zone publishes a summary of an article by Dr. Klaus-Dieter Döhler, a natural scientist and environmentalist, and Josef Kowatsch, a nature conservationist, that criticizes the global warming industry in Germany. Their criticisms apply equally to that industry in the U.S.

The authors point out that reality has refuted the tricked-up models that are the only basis for global warming hysteria:

They write:

The business model “global warming” is mainly corrupt and is run by paid scientists and organizations and is headed by a super rich group of billionaires. Their aim is not to protect the climate, but to generate funds for themselves and their dubious machinations.

Their goal is to introduce a CO2-emission tax, like the sin-emission model in the Middle Ages, in which all the states, the politicians and corrupt scientific institutions make money. Their approach is fear and panic mongering by claiming that the end of the world is coming and that it is due to man burning fossil fuel.

To be fair, medieval sales of indulgences had a more plausible basis in theology than global warming hype has in science.

This business model also involves the media who employ trained fear reporters who are referred to as “experts”. Their mission is to work for the profitable business model of global warming and climate death. They are experts of fear-mongering and the propagation of the CO2-climate lie.

***

The poor of the world will get nothing of it, however, because the money flows exclusively into the pockets of the followers of this modern indulgence trade. Really respectable experts are marginalized and disparaged, as for example the Nobel prize winner Professor Clauser. These distinguished experts never get mentioned at all in the German media.

The same thing happens in the U.S.

It is time to finally put an end to this hoax, especially in Germany. We need an uprising of the decent against this fraudulent business model of alleged climate rescue. Nature conservation and environmental protection must finally be put back at the center of political action.