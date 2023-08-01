The Immigration Disaster, New York Edition

Of all the Biden administration’s failures, its abandonment of the Southern border ranks near the top. No one knows exactly how many people from around the world have entered the country illegally since Biden took office, but the number is in the millions. The burden has now spread outward from the border states to places like New York City, now home to around 60,000 “refugees.”

The Daily Mail has an appalling story on conditions at Manhattan’s Roosevelt Hotel, which has been turned into housing for illegal immigrants. The Roosevelt was once a fine hotel; I stayed there on business once or twice, some years ago. Not now:

Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping outside of Manhattan’s Roosevelt Hotel for a second day in a row – as NYC Mayor Eric Adams said the crisis is ‘not over.’ Swathes of asylum seekers, hailing from a number of South American and African countries, lined the streets sleeping on cardboard overnight because the migrant hotel has reached capacity.

***

The immense number of migrants arriving from southern states continues to rise – as a result of policies that caused thousands of asylum seekers to overrun the US-Mexico border. New York City is currently housing more than 56,000 migrants across around 200 makeshift sites – while thousands more are in the city’s shelter system. But buses keep arriving week-on-week transporting people from the border.

You can imagine how much business the stores adjacent to the hotel are doing.

Over the weekend, the migrants were handed small red tickets with digits on them – and once in a while hotel workers would come out and call numbers to let people inside the air-conditioned lobby. Others, desperately pushing closer to the front to get inside, were left to wait outside in the New York City heat. The desperate people looking to get inside the hotel early on Tuesday morning were speaking a number of languages, including Spanish, French and Arabic.

This video shows the scene outside the hotel:

The migrants are a polyglot group:

The long line of migrants hail from many different countries – including Venezuela, Ecuador, Sudan, Bhutan, Mauritania, and Senegal.

It’s not just Mexico and Central America anymore. Apparently everyone in the world knows that if you can get across the border, you just have to utter the magic word “asylum.” To be fair, though, the migrants at least are pro-America:

Savi Khalil, from Mauritania, arrived in New York two months ago, before being transferred to Ohio and moving back to the Big Apple. He was living in the Magma Hotel in Queens before being thrown out.

***

He added: ‘My friends said they’ve been here 3 days. They slept here on the street for three days. I want a better life. I wish them a better life. We are suffering in our country.

***

When asked why he wants to migrate to the US, he said the country is a ‘place of freedom and dignity.’

***

Troy Vargas, who arrived from Venezuela, said that New York City is ‘beautiful’ and it has been his dream to work here. He said from the Midtown Manhattan street: ‘I want to work in the United States and learn.’ Mohammed Fatima, who hails from Bhutan in South Asia, has so far spent three nights on the streets. He told DailyMail.com: ‘I want a break, we sleep on the streets it’s hard. I want to rest, I want to sleep. I want any place to sleep. ‘I came to America, a free and democratic country. I love America more than my country.’

The amount of money that will be spent to feed and house illegal immigrants, not to mention giving them medical care and ultimately education and other benefits, is incalculable. The City of New York alone is planning on a down payment of more than $4.3 billion. As long as Joe Biden remains in office, there is no end in sight. We effectively have no immigration laws.