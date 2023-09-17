“80 is the new 40”

When President Biden turned 80, I observed that he made 80 look like the new 100. Factoring in the plastic surgeries and other procedures he has suffered to preserve his appearance, I think Biden makes 80 look like the new Madame Tussauds attraction.

It might be possible to make light of Biden’s public descent into senescent oblivion in some way, but I don’t think KJP has the comic touch. At Friday’s White House press briefing she entertained the crowd (transcript here):

Question: Thanks, Karine. You’ve seen all the public polling, people concerned about age. How does the President plan to convince the American people over the next year that 80 is not too old for someone who’s running for re-election? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Eighty is the new forty. Didn’t you hear? (Laughter.)

The “laughter” to the contrary notwithstanding, this isn’t funny, is it? Perhaps because the opposite is manifestly the case as to Biden — hey, didn’t you hear the guy is good with kids? — and the guy is failing in ways that affect us all.

It’s about as funny as Biden’s invocation of the wisdom he has gained with age. That is, it isn’t funny at all.