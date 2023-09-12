Bloomberg Lowers the Boom

Michael Bloomberg is out in the New York Times yesterday with a bracing article about the catastrophe that is our immigration asylum system. Despite his best attempt to blame Trump and claim this is a bipartisan failure, it is on the whole a blistering attack on the Biden Administration:

The Biden administration has failed to address the steep price many cities are paying for a system they didn’t create and borders the cities don’t control. The White House ought to recognize the political damage the crisis will do to Democrats up and down the ticket in 2024 if it doesn’t take swift and decisive action.

“Swift and decisive action” is one thing that we will not get from the Biden Administration, because the open-borders, identity-politics left that has a stranglehold on the Democratic Party would tear them apart if it took any meaningful steps to reduce the flow. And thus we are stuck with this:

Currently, the city is housing about 60,000 in some 200 sites, which has forced it to take over more than 140 hotels. According to the Mayor’s Office, the cost to taxpayers, at $383 a night, is running into billions of dollars a year. New York is hardly alone. Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, Denver and other cities are also experiencing an influx of asylum seekers who have no housing and no means of legally earning money. . . Think about it: We have a system that essentially allows an unlimited number of people to cross our borders, forbids them from working, offers them free housing, and grants them seven years of residency before ruling on whether they can legally stay. It would be hard to devise a more backward and self-defeating system.

Sorry Mayor Bloomberg but you own it. Especially when you read the rest of Bloomberg’s article and see the predictable “answer”—more money, and a much larger bureaucracy to “process” (aka, rubber-stamp) asylum applications.

Biden’s silence about this issue is conspicuous. But then he hasn’t given a major speech about our Ukraine policy or objectives either. This administration is a ghost ship, with no one in charge to make decisions or explain things to the American people.