Having spent $78 on lunch at the Newark Airport, New York Times columnist David Brooks seized the opportunity to present himself as a man of the people in the Xeet below. Like Bill Clinton, he has felt their pain. Before he got burned in Newark, however he apparently couldn’t understand the economic plight of Bidenomics. The X community has added a note that gives Brooks’s complaint a little “context.”

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/1qeV9qOBL3 — David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) September 21, 2023

Now that is funny. Even better, I learn from the Spectator’s pseudonymous Cockburn column “Eric Clapton raises beacoup bucks for RFK, Jr.” that the restaurant has responded with the D Brooks Special. It reminds me of the “Larry David Sandwich” episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which was, as Larry himself would say, pretty, pretty good. However, all things considered, this surpasses it.