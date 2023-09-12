Joe Biden, 9/11 Hero

As everyone knows, Joe Biden decided to observe September 11 in Anchorage, Alaska, a convenient stopover after his drop by in Hanoi. One wonders if the stopover in Alaska was necessary because he can’t handle the jet lag from a direct return flight to Washington from Vietnam.

In any case, in a lifetime full of howling lies about himself, he may have reached a new standard with his claim that he saw “the gates of hell” at Ground Zero the day after 9/11, when he in fact was on the Senate floor the next day:

BIDEN: "Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell." On September 12, 2001, Biden was in Washington, D.C., for a Senate session. pic.twitter.com/vUyu63KXcV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 11, 2023

It’s easy to predict how his existentialist press spokesbot Karine Jean-Paul-Sartre will walk this back: She’ll say he meant that he was “looking at the building” on television, like the rest of America.