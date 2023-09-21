Mum’s the word

Miranda Devine reviews Attorney General Merrick Garland’s performance before the House Judiciary Committee yesterday in the New York Post column “Ignorant, pathetic Merrick Garland wilts on the hot seat before Congress.” Garland added the twist of a Mafia don to his usual protestations of rectitude. He don’t know nuthin’ about nuthin’. And your question is a personal insult.

I would have missed the deconstruction of what has become the stupid Dem deflection if it weren’t for Devine’s column:

[Garland’s] favorite line was to point out that Weiss, whom he has elevated to special counsel despite manifest failures, was a “Trump appointee.” He said so nine times. He seems to think that bias can be ascribed to prosecutors depending on which party appoints them. Presumably he applies that logic to himself, as a Biden appointee. Usually smart people find it tedious to say the same thing nine times in a row, but Garland seemed to enjoy it, until the wonderful Liz Cheney-slayer Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) wiped the smirk off his face. “Mr. Garland, one of the things you have done and repeated over and over and over again is to point out that Mr. Weiss was appointed as US attorney by President Trump, as though that somehow inoculates him from criticism by us. Is that really how this game is played, that if someone is appointed by a Republican, then they’re supposed to be on the Republican team, or if they’re appointed by a Democrat, they’re on the Democrat team? You were appointed by Mr. Biden, weren’t you? Are you on the Democrat team?” Touché. He never said it again.

Hageman’s line of questions for Garland appears in the video clip below. This is classic. He don’t know nuthin’ about nuthin’.