The Daily Chart: The Immigration Crisis

As John noted yesterday, recent polls show public approval of the Biden Administration’s handling of immigration and border security is about 23 percent, which means Biden isn’t even holding a majority of Democrats. As to the claim that “the border is secure,” Mark Perry provides, as always, this handy visual refutation:
Looking ahead to next year’s campaign, I hope Republicans will have the wit to recreate Pete Wilson’s highly effective 1994 re-election ad campaign. (Don’t believe the media line, beloved of liberals and foolishly swallowed by too many Republicans, that Prop 187 and Wilson’s campaign is what drove hispanics from the GOP in California.)
