The Daily Chart: Who Gives What

This New York Times chart may be a little hard to make out unless you enlarge it, but it displays by the familiar blue and red colors how political donations from large public organizations and private businesses skew. (The larger the circle, the larger the amount of total contribution dollars.) As you can see it is overwhelmingly tilted to Biden over Trump. Only the U.S. Marines and the NYPD clearly favor Trump. No wonder populist Republicans dislike big business these days.

