Why Are Liberals Such Hypocrites? Because “The Rules Don’t Apply to Us”

Pointing out liberal hypocrisy, like the head of Chicago’s teachers union that sends her own child to a private school, or the private jet-hopping lifestyles of climate cultists like John Kerry, has become such a simple pastime that it is by now a bore. But once and a while one of the elite let the mask slip and offer the candid reason why they excuse themselves from the same standards they want to impose on the rest of us.

Nature magazine has an article just out about the efforts to make biological research more environmentally friendly. Nature says that “too often researchers pursue these advances single-mindedly, without consideration for the carbon footprint of the research laboratory.” Oh dear! Not a big carbon footprint! (Never mind Bigfoot’s carbon footprint.)

But early in the story is this very telling admission:

“There was this idea that we were doing such good in the world that the rules didn’t really apply to us,” says Star Scott, the Green Labs program manager at the University of Georgia.

“The rules don’t apply to us.” File that one away in your files under “Virtue-Signaling, Conspicuous.” Because it is what the left believes about themselves. Or as Orwell put it, “Some animals are more equal than others.” Well count me as one person who doesn’t want to be a lab animal for the left’s social experiments.