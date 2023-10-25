A moronic sequel

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre opened yesterday’s briefing with a statement that might be mysterious to those unfamiliar with her comments at the briefing the day before. I quoted those comments in “What manner of moron is this?” Jean-Pierre followed up with this prepared statement yesterday (White House transcript here):

All right, I want to make something clear at the top, because I understand how important moral clarity is, especially at this time.

So, when Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or their identity, when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that is antisemitism, and that is unacceptable. There is no place for antisemitism. Full stop. Period.

This is important to the President. It’s important to me personally and to everyone in the administration.

Following the Hamas terror attacks in Israel, which were the deadliest for Jews since the Holocaust, the President has been consistent and clear: We must all do our part and forcefully — forcefully speak out against antisemitism, and we must ensure there is no place for hate in America — not against Jews, not against Muslims, not against Arab Americans, not against Palestinian Americans, not against anyone.

So, I wanted to start there today.