Posted on October 19, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Hamas, Israel, Media

Conricus cornucopia

It’s been a few days since we had a briefing from IDF Lt. Col. (reserve) Jonathan Conricus. He has been working overtime to keep up with media appearances apart from the updates he was providing daily. He returned to catch us up early this morning with a briefing in the update below.

He also returned to ABC News Live Prime for an interview with anchor Linsey Davis. Davis does not appear to understand that the “Palestinian Health Ministry” is Hamas or even to keep up with the news generally. Conricus is at his best in his appearance with her below.

Conricus also posted this clip from Sky News. What is wrong with Sky News? The host presents as a sort of Monty Python parody of sniveling incomprehension (to put it politely).

CAMERA expands on the clip above in the X/Twitter post belwo.

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses