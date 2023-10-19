Conricus cornucopia

It’s been a few days since we had a briefing from IDF Lt. Col. (reserve) Jonathan Conricus. He has been working overtime to keep up with media appearances apart from the updates he was providing daily. He returned to catch us up early this morning with a briefing in the update below.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE: Debunking Hamas fake news with IDF Spokesperson @JConricus. https://t.co/1mWmcibn4o — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 19, 2023

He also returned to ABC News Live Prime for an interview with anchor Linsey Davis. Davis does not appear to understand that the “Palestinian Health Ministry” is Hamas or even to keep up with the news generally. Conricus is at his best in his appearance with her below.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, IDF spokesperson, on the state of the Israel-Hamas conflict: "The best and swiftest way to prevent loss of life in Gaza would be for the terrorist organization Hamas to surrender unconditionally, return our hostages and put an end to the fighting." pic.twitter.com/Kn3vAQbPpl — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) October 18, 2023

Conricus also posted this clip from Sky News. What is wrong with Sky News? The host presents as a sort of Monty Python parody of sniveling incomprehension (to put it politely).

Listen to the first question I got on @SkyNews, blaming Israel for the fact that Palestinians were sheltering in a hospital, as if we started this war or wanted it!!

Classic old-school Israel-blaming. pic.twitter.com/tI8AVzfqSm — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 19, 2023

CAMERA expands on the clip above in the X/Twitter post belwo.