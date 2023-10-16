Inside the festival slaughter

CNN has posted video of Anderson Cooper’s segment on the 10/7 slaughter at Israel’s Supernova music festival. CNN has posted the video below on X/Twitter. CNN has also posted it in what I believe to be unembeddable form here on its site.

I heard the audio on the Megyn Kelly Show today while driving to meet a friend for lunch. The video has a truth value that makes it worth pausing over.

Hamas murdered some 260 Jews at the festival. As in other 10/7 videos, the blood lust of the murderers is palpable. At one point Cooper presents the scene inside a bomb shelter turned death trap. It strikes me as a visual evocation of the Nazis’ extermination project and it is chilling.