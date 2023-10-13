Live from Tel Aviv

IDF Lt. Col. (reserve) Jonathan Conricus is a spokesman for the IDF. He has been working overtime since Hamas attacked Israel and commenced its campaign of atrocities on October 7 and has now posted a sixth daily update on the ensuing war (below). I hope to continue posting these updates so long as they remain of interest. As I have observed before, the IDF generally continues to be a more reliable source of information “from the ground” (as Conricus puts it) than mainstream media sources. The New York Post story on the warning read by Conricus covers the disapproval of the United Nations.
EXCLUSIVE: Operational update by IDF Spokesperson @jconricus as the war against Hamas continues. https://t.co/MFAOiCSssH
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023
