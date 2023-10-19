The Daily Chart: Biden Stuck in Quicksand

I believe some polls may be showing that Biden is getting a small rally-round-the-commander-in-chief bump in his approval ratings on account of the Israel crisis, but it doesn’t show up in this CNBC poll taken last week. (In fact a snap Ipsos Poll shows Biden getting no bump at all, with only 41 percent approving of his handling of the crisis.)

The latest general result is the lowest of Biden’s presidency. Maybe people think his policy with regard to Israel’s war will be as pusillanimous as his Afghan withdrawal? Exit question: how long will Democrats want to sink in the quicksand along with Biden?

No wonder Bloomberg’s latest poll, just out this morning, show Trump leading Biden in five of the seven key swing states:

Chaser from the Bloomberg story: