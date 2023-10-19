The Daily Chart: Biden Stuck in Quicksand

I believe some polls may be showing that Biden is getting a small rally-round-the-commander-in-chief bump in his approval ratings on account of the Israel crisis, but it doesn’t show up in this CNBC poll taken last week. (In fact a snap Ipsos Poll shows Biden getting no bump at all, with only 41 percent approving of his handling of the crisis.)
The latest general result is the lowest of Biden’s presidency. Maybe people think his policy with regard to Israel’s war will be as pusillanimous as his Afghan withdrawal? Exit question: how long will Democrats want to sink in the quicksand along with Biden?
No wonder Bloomberg’s latest poll, just out this morning, show Trump leading Biden in five of the seven key swing states:
Chaser from the Bloomberg story:
Trump was more trusted on several other key issues, including immigration and infrastructure. He also fared better than Biden on US-China relations and the war in Ukraine – matters in the foreign relations arena that is often thought of as Biden’s forte.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.