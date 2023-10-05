The Daily Chart: Family Privilege

It has been understood since Plato’s Republic that the family is the greatest engine of inequality, which is why utopian socialists since Plato (if you read him like a literal idiot that is) understand that if you are a committed egalitarian, you have to nationalize the children. This is why the left hates the two-parent family, and does its best to attack and undermine it. Because an intact two-parent family is the greatest privilege today, but is predominantly practiced by whites (though intact minority families tend to have the same kind of positive outcomes as white families—if only the welfare state hadn’t eroded intact minority families).

What Plato and other thinkers for 2500 years have been able to figure out just by an old-fashioned method called thinking, modern social science, being stupid without numbers to “measure” things, has assembled data to demonstrate.

