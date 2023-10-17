The Daily Chart: What Do Americans Care About?

What do Americans care about? Not the things liberals and the media care about (climate change, race, rainbow flags, Ukraine, etc), which may be one big reason Americans hold their government and most major institutions in such low regard.

The Gallup data below dates back top last spring, but with the exception of the war in Israel, nothing has materially changed since then. The important part of the Gallup methodology is that this survey is an open-ended survey, that is, it doesn’t present respondents with pre-cooked issue options to select from, or lead the respondents with clever framing to drive the result, as many surveys do.

Notice that climate change doesn’t make the list at all, and race only gets 4%. And liberals wonder why so many Americans think they are out of touch.

P.S. The crime (6%) and immigration (8%) numbers may seem low, but most Americans don’t live in Democrat-run high crime areas, or near where the immigration problems are most acute. If the responses were broken out geographically, I suspect you’d find pockets where crime and immigration come it at the top of the list of issues.